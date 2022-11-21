Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie  to release in Thailand on December 1

Kiranraj’s adventure drama will also have a release in Japan, Russia, UK, and China too.

Published: 21st November 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, directed by Kiran Raj, had an impressive run at the Indian box office, and also made a lot of noise after its streaming debut too. Now, the Thai version of 777 Charlie is set to hit Thailand screens on December 1. An official announcement along with the trailer and poster in the Thai language was released on social media by the makers recently.

A still from 777 Charlie

Speaking to CE, Kiranraj said that he is happy to learn that 777 Charlie joins the list of select films that have been released in Thailand. “I was told Thailand people like emotional dramas, and since there are a lot of animal lovers, my film made the cut,” says Kiranraj, adding 777 Charlie might also have a release in Japan and China too.

“Recently, we saw RRR get a big release in Japan. We are almost through with the release process, and waiting for a confirmation about the release date. This apart, there are discussions with the distributors of Russia, who have enquired to release 777 Charlie in their country. There is a proposal from UK theatres to release the film in English. Also, the release plans in China are in the initial rounds of discussion.” 

The comedy-drama adventure, written and directed by Kiranraj K, stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha. Bankrolled by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, 777 Charlie has music by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, and editing by Prateek Shetty.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakshit Shetty 777 Charlie Thailand
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp