Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie  to release in Thailand on December 1

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, directed by Kiran Raj, had an impressive run at the Indian box office, and also made a lot of noise after its streaming debut too. Now, the Thai version of 777 Charlie is set to hit Thailand screens on December 1. An official announcement along with the trailer and poster in the Thai language was released on social media by the makers recently.

A still from 777 Charlie

Speaking to CE, Kiranraj said that he is happy to learn that 777 Charlie joins the list of select films that have been released in Thailand. “I was told Thailand people like emotional dramas, and since there are a lot of animal lovers, my film made the cut,” says Kiranraj, adding 777 Charlie might also have a release in Japan and China too.

“Recently, we saw RRR get a big release in Japan. We are almost through with the release process, and waiting for a confirmation about the release date. This apart, there are discussions with the distributors of Russia, who have enquired to release 777 Charlie in their country. There is a proposal from UK theatres to release the film in English. Also, the release plans in China are in the initial rounds of discussion.”

The comedy-drama adventure, written and directed by Kiranraj K, stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha. Bankrolled by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, 777 Charlie has music by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, and editing by Prateek Shetty.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

