Sourabh Kulkarni wraps up shoot for 'Siri Lambodara Vivaha' in 39 days

By Express News Service

Actor and anchor Sourabh Kulkarni is set to make his directorial debut with the Kannada film, Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV).

The makers have completed the shooting in 39 days, and are working on the post-production of the project. The first teaser released by the SLV team features Ramesh Aravind who reveals some important details about the film.

A still from the film

Sourabh is the son of Sanjeev Kulkarni, who is remembered for his flawless Kannada anchoring.

The debut filmmaker faced the camera as a child and has been in the limelight since then by acting in several serials, including Guru Raghavendra Vaibhava.

He is popularly known as ‘Srihari/Accident-u’ from the famous comedy daily soap, PaPa Pandu.

Anchoring more than 500 stage shows and many television events, Sourabh has directed several short films with his team at Nammane Productions.

SLV stars Anjan A Bharadwaj and Disha Ramesh as the leads, and features Rajesh Nataranga, Sunder Veena, P D Satishchandra, Shivu (Majarbharatha), and Sadananda Kale (Comedy Khiladigalu) in pivotal roles.

The family entertainer with elements of suspense has Kitty Koushik and Sangarsh Kumar as the cinematographer and music director, respectively.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

