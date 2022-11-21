Home Entertainment Kannada

Sourabh Kulkarni wraps up shoot for 'Siri Lambodara Vivaha' in 39 days

The teaser, released by the team recently, features Ramesh Aravind

Published: 21st November 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Movie launch press meet for Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV).

Movie launch press meet for Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV). (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Actor and anchor Sourabh Kulkarni is set to make his directorial debut with the Kannada film, Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV).

The makers have completed the shooting in 39 days, and are working on the post-production of the project. The first teaser released by the SLV team features Ramesh Aravind who reveals some important details about the film.

A still from the film

Sourabh is the son of Sanjeev Kulkarni, who is remembered for his flawless Kannada anchoring.

The debut filmmaker faced the camera as a child and has been in the limelight since then by acting in several serials, including Guru Raghavendra Vaibhava.

He is popularly known as ‘Srihari/Accident-u’ from the famous comedy daily soap, PaPa Pandu.

Anchoring more than 500 stage shows and many television events, Sourabh has directed several short films with his team at Nammane Productions. 

SLV stars Anjan A Bharadwaj and Disha Ramesh as the leads, and features Rajesh Nataranga, Sunder Veena, P D Satishchandra, Shivu (Majarbharatha), and Sadananda Kale (Comedy Khiladigalu) in pivotal roles.

The family entertainer with elements of suspense has Kitty Koushik and Sangarsh Kumar as the cinematographer and music director, respectively. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourabh Kulkarni Kannada film Siri Lambodara Vivaha
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp