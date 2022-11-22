Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan is a star who values every artiste : Dharamanna Kadur

The actor talks about working with the Challenging star for the third time in Kranti
 

Published: 22nd November 2022

​ Dharamanna along with Darshan at an event  ​

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dharamanna Kadur, who made his mark with Rama Rama Re, later rose to popularity for his supporting roles in many films. Dharamanna, who has worked with Darshan in films like Inspector Vikram and Roberrt, is set to star alongside the Challenging Star in Kranti. "I will be working with him again in Garadi, " he says, adding, "In Kranti, I play his friend, and will have a constant presence throughout the runtime. To be working alongside the actor is always a pleasure."

Dharamanna shares that one of Darshan's admirable qualities is his offscreen persona. "People who know the real Darshan understand his value. He is a star, who notices every artiste, irrespective of the length of their roles, and makes sure they get equal recognition. I experienced this firsthand at a recent event in Hiriyur, where he called my name on stage, and introduced me to the whole gathering. Post the event, I had his fans calling me and sending me lovely messages on social media too. It was an emotional moment for me when a star like him brought me to the forefront. This one gesture from a star is sure to take an actor like me a really long way. " says the actor.

Dharamanna, who shot his portions in a 15-day schedule, says shooting for Kranti was a huge experience. "As a friend to Darshan sir in the film, I am also part of a song, and will be seen in fight sequences," he says. According to Dharamanna, Kranti is a pucca mass entertainer, underlined with a glaring issue of reduced prominence to Government schools, and the impact of privatisation of education. 

"Keeping in with the current situation, this film gives a picture of how education might look in the future. It is a thought-provoking experience that needs to be experienced on the silver screen," he says. The film, which stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Umashree, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Samyuktha Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish, and Raghu, is slated for a January 26 release, Kranti, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under Media House Studio banner, has director Harikrishna doubling up as the music composer, and has cinematography by Karunakar.

