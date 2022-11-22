‘Tribble Riding is a fresh take on love and break ups’: Director Mahesh Gowda

By Express News Service

Tribble Riding might be Mahesh Gowda's first film with Ganesh, but the director has known the actor since Mungaru Male Days, as he worked as a co-director of Yogaraj Bhat then. Mahesh has also worked as an associate in various films including Suri's Duniya. He made his directorial debut with Vinod Prabhakar's Rugged, and Tribble Riding is his second outing.

The director, who has come up with a family entertainer blended with love, feels Ganesh's versatility perfectly fits the bill and makes him the perfect chioce for Tribble Riding. "Ganesh is one of the few actors who bring life to his characters. He will be playing a doctor in Tribble Riding," says Mahesh, whose films usually blend with love, comedy and sentiment.

The director reveals the idea behind titling his film Tribble Riding. "The film features three heroines (Aditi Prabhudeva, Megha Shetty, and Rachana Inder), whose characters are named Ramya, Rakshita and Radhika. Hence the title. We also have a surprise character named Rashmika. This fourth heroine will be revealed on the silver screen," says the director, adding, "Tribble Riding is a fresh take on love and heartbreaks.

It is a family entertainer with a great package of suspense, comedy, action and songs," says the director, who has an ensemble cast part of the project including Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar, Sharath Lohithashwa, Shobhraj, Rangyana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Kuri Pratap, and Aravind Bodar. "We also have actor Anirudh playing a special character, that is another surprise." Tribble Riding bankrolled by Ramgopal is slated for a November 25 release. Sai Kartheek has scored the music for the film.

Tribble Riding might be Mahesh Gowda's first film with Ganesh, but the director has known the actor since Mungaru Male Days, as he worked as a co-director of Yogaraj Bhat then. Mahesh has also worked as an associate in various films including Suri's Duniya. He made his directorial debut with Vinod Prabhakar's Rugged, and Tribble Riding is his second outing. The director, who has come up with a family entertainer blended with love, feels Ganesh's versatility perfectly fits the bill and makes him the perfect chioce for Tribble Riding. "Ganesh is one of the few actors who bring life to his characters. He will be playing a doctor in Tribble Riding," says Mahesh, whose films usually blend with love, comedy and sentiment. The director reveals the idea behind titling his film Tribble Riding. "The film features three heroines (Aditi Prabhudeva, Megha Shetty, and Rachana Inder), whose characters are named Ramya, Rakshita and Radhika. Hence the title. We also have a surprise character named Rashmika. This fourth heroine will be revealed on the silver screen," says the director, adding, "Tribble Riding is a fresh take on love and heartbreaks. It is a family entertainer with a great package of suspense, comedy, action and songs," says the director, who has an ensemble cast part of the project including Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar, Sharath Lohithashwa, Shobhraj, Rangyana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Kuri Pratap, and Aravind Bodar. "We also have actor Anirudh playing a special character, that is another surprise." Tribble Riding bankrolled by Ramgopal is slated for a November 25 release. Sai Kartheek has scored the music for the film.