Nagashekar to team up with producer Manjunath Gowda for multilingual project

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar (Aramane, Sanju Weds Geetha, Myna) is set to collaborate with Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda (Jack Manju) for a project. The film began with a script pooja, which was held on Friday.

Confirming this development, Jack Manju said that along with Nagashekar, noted personalities from different backgrounds are working on the script. He shared that the cast and crew will be finalised only after the script is locked.

"I liked the line Nagashekar brought to me. So, we put together a group of eminent personalities, including director Sumana Kittur, BB Ashok Kumar (Retd Assistant Commissioner of Police), Chakravarthy Chandrachud (writer and journalist), Dilip (expert criminal lawyer), cinematographer Satya Hegde, and filmmaker Raghu Kovi, to work on the script," says Jack Manju.

Hoping to complete the script in a month, Nagashekar shares that the film will be a love story that is based on a national issue. "It is going to be a pan-India film made on a high-scale budget. I have a few actors in mind, and we plan to approach them with the bound script. Apart from bringing in prominent Indian actors, we are also planning to rope in a Hollywood actor for this project," signs off Nagashekar.

Director Nagashekar (Aramane, Sanju Weds Geetha, Myna) is set to collaborate with Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda (Jack Manju) for a project. The film began with a script pooja, which was held on Friday. Confirming this development, Jack Manju said that along with Nagashekar, noted personalities from different backgrounds are working on the script. He shared that the cast and crew will be finalised only after the script is locked. "I liked the line Nagashekar brought to me. So, we put together a group of eminent personalities, including director Sumana Kittur, BB Ashok Kumar (Retd Assistant Commissioner of Police), Chakravarthy Chandrachud (writer and journalist), Dilip (expert criminal lawyer), cinematographer Satya Hegde, and filmmaker Raghu Kovi, to work on the script," says Jack Manju. Hoping to complete the script in a month, Nagashekar shares that the film will be a love story that is based on a national issue. "It is going to be a pan-India film made on a high-scale budget. I have a few actors in mind, and we plan to approach them with the bound script. Apart from bringing in prominent Indian actors, we are also planning to rope in a Hollywood actor for this project," signs off Nagashekar.