Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagashekar to team up with producer Manjunath Gowda for multilingual project

The film has a seven-member team from different backgrounds as part of the writing group

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Director Nagashekar

Director Nagashekar

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar (Aramane, Sanju Weds Geetha, Myna) is set to collaborate with Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda (Jack Manju) for a project. The film began with a script pooja, which was held on Friday.

Confirming this development, Jack Manju said that along with Nagashekar, noted personalities from different backgrounds are working on the script. He shared that the cast and crew will be finalised only after the script is locked.

"I liked the line Nagashekar brought to me. So, we put together a group of eminent personalities, including director Sumana Kittur, BB Ashok Kumar (Retd Assistant Commissioner of Police), Chakravarthy Chandrachud (writer and journalist), Dilip (expert criminal lawyer), cinematographer Satya Hegde, and filmmaker Raghu Kovi, to work on the script," says Jack Manju.

Hoping to complete the script in a month, Nagashekar shares that the film will be a love story that is based on a national issue. "It is going to be a pan-India film made on a high-scale budget. I have a few actors in mind, and we plan to approach them with the bound script. Apart from bringing in prominent Indian actors, we are also planning to rope in a Hollywood actor for this project," signs off Nagashekar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjunath Gowda Nagashekar
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp