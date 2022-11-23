Home Entertainment Kannada

Prime Video announces worldwide digital premiere of 'Kantara'

The story of "Kantara" is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Kantara'.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Period action thriller "Kantara" will start streaming on Prime Video from Thursday, the platform has announced.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the hit Kannada film was released in theatres on September 30.

The story of "Kantara" is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.

Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Shetty, who also plays the protagonist Shiva in the film, said he is excited about the global digital premiere of "Kantara" on Prime Video.

"Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot's local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end," the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said the banner is always on the lookout for engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner like "Kantara".

"'Kantara' is yet another film by us that has touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video," added Kiragandur.

The film will also be available to Prime members in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs. Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar also round out the cast of "Kantara".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Amazon Prime Prime Video Rishab Shetty
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp