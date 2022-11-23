Home Entertainment Kannada

Thimayya is unique and complex: Anant Nag

...says senior actor Anant Nag, who adds that he enjoyed performing the role, which also has a negative shade

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Anant Nag

Kannada actor Anant Nag. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Legendary actor Anant Nag is set to star in Sanjay Sharma's debut directorial, Thimayya & Thimayya, and shared that the role was very challenging. "When director Sanjay Sharma told me about this film, I asked him to send the script, and I enjoyed reading it. I was even surprised that such a story was coming from an ad filmmaker, and liked the way he understood the creative process of cinema," says the actor.

Thimayya & Thimayya is about the bonding between a grandfather and grandson, and the actor plays an arrogant Coorgi person, who has a very unique and complex character arc. "There is a negative trait to the character (Thimayya), who is egoistic and selfish.

Anant Nag

In fact, I was debating whether to take up this role, but the shades that Sanjay had sketched this part attracted me. I'm curious to know how the audience will react to this particular character," says Anant Nag, who also appreciated the art director Vineeta for creating authentic structures that go well with Sanjay's story. Anant Nag's Thimayya is not just wealthy in the film, but is also a good trumpet player.

"He is good at playing the trumpet, but uses the same instrument to inflict violence too. He is a control freak, and wants his grandson to obey every order of his. The undercurrent theme of this film adds entertainment value to the script," says Anant Nag, who was also happy to have learned a new instrument for the role. Anant Nag is one of those very few actors, who craves to do better with each film and still enjoys everything about acting.

Throughout his prolific acting career, he has always had filmmakers of that era develop scripts with him in mind. This constant updating has made filmmakers always approach him with unique roles and interesting stories. Sharing his love for collaborating with fresh talents, Anant Nag says, "I'm glad to know that there are directors who still have me in their minds while writing characters.

Having said that, I don't feel like accepting everything. I love to be part of projects where I can enjoy the character, and also be part of a team that sets a good atmosphere," he signs off. Thimayya and Thimayya bankrolled by Rajesh Sharma also stars Diganth, Aindrita Ray, and Shubra Aiyappa in the lead cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anant Nag Thimayya
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp