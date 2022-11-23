Veterinarian-turned-actor Madhunandan enters Sandalwood

By Express News Service

We have come across Engineers and doctors turning actors and directors, but here is a veterinarian doctor, a Ph.D. holder, Madhunandan, also an animal nutritionist, who has taken acting as his career. The newcomer marks his tinsel town debut with Saddu! Vicharane Nadeyuttide which is slated for November 25.

"Acting, a passion I had since my growing up days. However, coming from an orthodox family, my parents did not allow me to take up my profession. Today, after having fulfilled my parents' wish, I am independent enough to follow my path, and decided to take a plunge into acting, " says Madhunandan, who is also juggling between his assistant professor job at Hebbal veterinary college.

The film directed by Bhaskar for a story by Ashwini K N is a suspense thriller drama. "I play an investigative officer, Prithviraj, and deal with a mysterious case of an inter-caste missing couple, which creates a media uproar, and how I go about cracking the case comes with its own twists and turns," explains Madhunandan, about his role.

The film also has Madhunandan doubling as a producer under the MM Cinemas banner and features Paavana Gowda and Rakesh Maiyaa in the lead cast.

The cast also consists of Achyuth Kumar, Raghu Shivamogga, Jahangir MS, and Krishna Hebbale. The film's music is handled by Sachin Basrur and Rajknath SK is the film's cinematographer.

