‘All that matters is the connection with the audience’

Going on triples might be wrong according to the law, but what made Ganesh still go on it in his upcoming film, Tribble Riding? “Without a doubt, going triple riding is unlawful. There is a fear of being caught, for sure. In the context of the film, Tribble Riding is definitely a hurdle, but there is still joy in the ride. How will one escape from being caught? How do you manage to have three people in your life? This is the crux of Mahesh Gowda’s film,” explains Ganesh.

Tribble Riding will be Ganesh’s second release of 2022 after Gaalipata 2, and the actor shares that the film will be a laughter ride with a nice message too. “The film can be watched by all kinds of audiences, but it does have an element of mischief,” he says.

Talking about his role as a doctor, Ganesh reveals that it has multiple traits. “He is a golf player and a sports car dealer. He teaches martial arts and swimming too. However, he is tested when three women come into his life in different situations, and whether he manages to escape is what makes this a fun ride,” he says, adding, “Probably this is the first time I am acting in a film that has so many twists and turns, and it was one of the primary reason to accept the film.”

Having known Mahesh Gowda since Mungaru Male, where the filmmaker worked as a co-director to Yogaraj Bhat, Ganesh says, “He is a director with a clear vision. He is quiet but definitely knows his job.”

Apart from Ganesh, Tribble Riding also stars veteran actors like Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, and Shobaraj, among others. “The presence of these actors brings value to the film. Just like how the audience enjoys seeing them on screen, we too have a similar feeling while working with them,” says Ganesh, who points out how Rangayana Raghu has been a regular collaborator. “Raghu is a fantastic actor and a great human being. He does comedy, and also serious roles. He can pull off antagonist roles too. There is always learning when you act with him,” he says.

It has been two decades for Ganesh in Sandalwood. Reminiscing on this journey, Ganesh says, “When I look back, I feel its magic. I feel I have just climbed two steps. There are more characters to come by, and more technicians to collaborate with. There is a lot of work to do, and I think it is a fresh start.”

Ganesh who stays updated with the films that are being made today understands that there is competition coming from many mediums. “Today, people are exposed to all kinds of films that are technically advanced too. However, what remains constant is the importance of the story and the narration. There are many blockbusters, which might not have a proper story. Then, there are films, which had the best stories but did not do well at the box office. All that matters is the connection with the audience,” he says.

Ganesh, who caught attention across India during Mungaru Male days, says that he is glad to learn that Kannada cinema is reaching a significant place in Indian cinema, especially with the super success of Kantara. “Kantara wasn’t planned as pan-Indian but something magical happened. Similarly, Mungaru Male too reached a wide variety of audiences. There are a few such moments in our career that will be forever memorable. Also, I believe that Pan-Indian success happens organically, and cannot be manufactured,” he opines.

Ganesh, who made his directorial debut with Kool, shares that he still has the passion to direct a film. However, his present commitments don’t give him the time to concentrate on it. “I love writing and directing, but not immediately. But for sure, I will helm at least two to three in my career.”

His next is Preetham Gubbi’s Banadariyalli, which is currently in the last phase of shooting. Ganesh’s lineup of films includes a project with Chamak director Suni. “I will also be collaborating with Mahesh Gowda once again, and I am in talks with a couple of new directors.”

Finally, when asked his preferred companions from the film industry to go on a Tribble Riding, Ganesh says, “I will actually take a bus because I will have the entire film industry to take on a drive. Everyone in the industry is my friend.”

