Ajay Rao to play a lawyer in Pavan Bhat's 'Yuddhakaanda'

The makers have borrowed the title from Ravichandran’s 1989 classic film

Published: 26th November 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ajai Rao’s upcoming film with director Pavan Bhat has been titled 'Yuddhakaanda'. The makers officially announced the title by releasing a teaser on Friday. Interestingly, the title is borrowed from a 1989-released film starring Crazy Star Ravichandran.

Ajay Rao plays a lawyer in Yuddhakaanda. Interestingly, Ravichandran also essayed an advocate’s role in the yesteryear film. However, director Pavan Bhat has confirmed that both the films are not related in any way.

Pavan Bhat, who marked his debut with the critically acclaimed film Cutting Shop, has penned the story of Yuddhakaanda. The film will have music by K B Praveen, and cinematography by Karthik Sharma. 
The project, which is in the pre-production stage, will begin shooting in December. Lead actor Ajay Rao is producing the film. It is his second production venture after Krishna Leela.

