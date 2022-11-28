Pruthvi Ambaar shifts to action with Matysa Gandha

By Express News Service

Devaraj Poojary, the director of Kinare and the yet-to-be-released web series Kargil nights, is set to helm Pruthvi Ambaar’s next, titled Matsya Gandha. Popular for his romantic drama, Dia, Pruthvi hopes to shift to mass entertainers with this film, which is billed to be an out-and-out action film.

Pruthvi who has a lineup of films, including Dooradarshana, For Regn, Life is Beautiful, and a project with Darshan Apoorva at different stages of production will begin shooting for Matsya Gandha in December. “I wanted to test my versatility in different genres and characterisations.

Secondly, being into martial arts, my basic strength has always been in action, and Matsya Gandha will showcase that facet. I will be playing a cop for the first time in Matsya Gandha,” says Pruthvi, who shared the first look still from the film.

The film is produced under the Kalika Productions banner and stars Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Viranika Shetty, Kiran Naik, Prashanth Siddi, Ganapathi, Natana Prashanth, and Raghu Pandeshwar in important roles.

