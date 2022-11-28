Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar shifts to action with Matysa Gandha

The actor, who has had a lover boy image post Dia, is set to explore a different genre by playing a cop in this film

Published: 28th November 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Devaraj Poojary, the director of Kinare and the yet-to-be-released web series Kargil nights, is set to helm Pruthvi Ambaar’s next, titled Matsya Gandha. Popular for his romantic drama, Dia, Pruthvi hopes to shift to mass entertainers with this film, which is billed to be an out-and-out action film. 

Pruthvi who has a lineup of films, including Dooradarshana, For Regn, Life is Beautiful, and a project with Darshan Apoorva at different stages of production will begin shooting for Matsya Gandha in December. “I wanted to test my versatility in different genres and characterisations.

Secondly, being into martial arts, my basic strength has always been in action, and Matsya Gandha will showcase that facet. I will be playing a cop for the first time in Matsya Gandha,” says Pruthvi, who shared the first look still from the film.

The film is produced under the Kalika Productions banner and stars Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Viranika Shetty, Kiran Naik, Prashanth Siddi, Ganapathi, Natana Prashanth, and Raghu Pandeshwar in important roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pruthvi Ambaar Matysa Gandha
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp