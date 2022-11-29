Not Out screenplay is based on the tiger-sheep game: Director Ambarisha

By Express News Service

The shooting and post-production of Not out were wrapped up recently Now, the makers have headed to the Censor Board for clearance. Meanwhile, the team released the first motion poster from the film, in the presence of politician, Puttanna (MLC) and Kiss director AP Arjun.

The film, directed by Ambarisha has a tagline that translates to, ‘A judgement from an invisible umpire.’ “The screenplay is based on the tiger-sheep game, which is popular in the village in borders of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, “ explains the director about his film.

While Ajay Prithvi plays an ambulance driver in is debut, and Rachna Inder will be seen as a nurse. The dark humour film also has Ravi Shankar as a part of the lead cast. “He will appear in a never-before-seen role and is the main pillar of this story. Suddhi also plays an important role,” he adds.

The film backed by V Ravikumar and Shamshuddin, under the Rashtrakuta Pictures banner, has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography is by Halesh. Not Out has Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Salman, Govindegowda, and Prashant Siddi as part of the ensemble cast.

The makers, who are waiting for Censor Board clearance have plans to release the film this year-end or by early 2023.

The shooting and post-production of Not out were wrapped up recently Now, the makers have headed to the Censor Board for clearance. Meanwhile, the team released the first motion poster from the film, in the presence of politician, Puttanna (MLC) and Kiss director AP Arjun. The film, directed by Ambarisha has a tagline that translates to, ‘A judgement from an invisible umpire.’ “The screenplay is based on the tiger-sheep game, which is popular in the village in borders of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, “ explains the director about his film. While Ajay Prithvi plays an ambulance driver in is debut, and Rachna Inder will be seen as a nurse. The dark humour film also has Ravi Shankar as a part of the lead cast. “He will appear in a never-before-seen role and is the main pillar of this story. Suddhi also plays an important role,” he adds. The film backed by V Ravikumar and Shamshuddin, under the Rashtrakuta Pictures banner, has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography is by Halesh. Not Out has Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Salman, Govindegowda, and Prashant Siddi as part of the ensemble cast. The makers, who are waiting for Censor Board clearance have plans to release the film this year-end or by early 2023.