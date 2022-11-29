Home Entertainment Kannada

Not Out screenplay is based on the tiger-sheep game: Director Ambarisha

The film marks the debut of Ajay Prithvi and stars Rachana Inder

Published: 29th November 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Prithvi, and Rachana Inder

By Express News Service

The shooting and post-production of Not out were wrapped up recently  Now, the makers have headed to the Censor Board for clearance. Meanwhile, the team released the first motion poster from the film,  in the presence of politician, Puttanna (MLC) and Kiss director AP Arjun.

The film, directed by Ambarisha has a tagline that translates to, ‘A judgement from an invisible umpire.’ “The screenplay is based on the tiger-sheep game, which is popular in the village in  borders of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, “ explains the director about his film.

While Ajay Prithvi plays an ambulance driver in is debut, and Rachna Inder will be seen as a nurse. The dark humour film also has Ravi Shankar as a part of the lead cast. “He will appear in a never-before-seen role and is the main pillar of this story. Suddhi also plays an important role,” he adds.

The film backed by V Ravikumar and Shamshuddin, under the Rashtrakuta Pictures banner, has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography is by Halesh. Not Out has Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Salman, Govindegowda, and Prashant Siddi as part of the ensemble cast.

The makers, who are waiting for Censor Board clearance have plans to release the film this year-end or by early 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp