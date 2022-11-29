Home Entertainment Kannada

'Prayasaha' release date locked

The crime thriller, written and directed by Ranjith Rao, is looking for a December 9 release

Published: 29th November 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

With Ranjith Rao’s directorial debut, Prayasaha, completing censor formalities and certified U/A, the makers have now zeroed in on a release date. 

The crime thriller is expected to hit the screens on December 9. After a decade-long stint in television, Ranjith has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of his debut feature film. 

Billing Prayasaha as a heart-touching story with elements of thriller and suspense, Ranjith says, “Every relationship has its own story, and the concept of Prayasaha is based between assumption and truth. The film is set in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, and Prashant Patil’s cinematography and Ashok’s editing have made the film even more exciting.” 

Starring Rahul and Krishna Bhat as the lead, Prayasaha features Shine Shetty of Bigg Boss Kannada fame in an extended cameo. The cast also consists of actors Shobaraj Pavoor, Madhu Hegde, Sunil Sagar, and Vineet appearing in important roles. 

Made under Arha Creations, Prayasaha will have music by Vijay Krishna.

