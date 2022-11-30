‘I like being part of films with unique plots’: Aishani Shetty

By Express News Service

Aishani Shetty has created her unique path in the film industry and admits to being different from her contemporaries.

“Having started my career in 2015, I have done very few films (Vaastu Prakasha, Naduve Antaraviralli, and Rocket among others). Since I’m also pursuing my education, I opted to be part of films that I strongly believed in. However, I am now planning to take up more projects,” says Aishani Shetty, ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, this week.

“I have received good recognition for the films I have done. People have praised my performance and voice too. I have chosen memorable roles that people can identify me with, and this is something that makes me happy.”

Aishani feels that Dharani Mandala... is yet another distinct attempt in her filmography.

“My previous films were usually family entertainers, and I’ve mostly explored films with elements of love. But for the first time, I am attempting a crime film. When Sridhar Shikaripura approached me, I was quite skeptical because of the subject, and the arc of my role. However, when the director described the characterisation, I jumped on it,” says the actor.

The actor plays the role of an extremely bold character named Shreya.

“She has a very punk style of dressing up and has a distinct look. A lot of experimentation went into my character, which has not often been explored in Kannada cinema. We took references from Hollywood to capture the style and attitude that we wanted,” says Aishani, who shares that there are montages where we can see a different shade of Shreya.

“Having seen me as a cute, lover girl, I was happy to showcase my versatility with this unique stylish character. The audience will be surprised to see me as Shreya. While I still love to be part of romantic films, I am confident of pulling off such challenging roles in unique plots.”

The six-film-old actor, who has Ondisi Bareyari, up next for release will soon turn director too.

“The thought of getting behind the camera was always there. I had helmed a short film, Kaaji, and wanted to do more short films. But my friends and colleagues encouraged me to take up a feature film because they believe in my capabilities. I have so many stories to tell, and not everybody comes up with those stories. Since I have the right subject, I felt it is the right time to turn director. Having said that, I will not give up on my acting assignments either. A lot of heroes do it, and I think I can do it too,” she asserts.

Urging the need to encourage and recognise women directors, Aishani says, “Rishika Sharma, who has directed Vijayanand is a very young contemporary of mine. The platform gives more space and opportunities for women directors, and all they require is the right kind of support from people and the industry too.”

