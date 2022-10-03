Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivanna and Upendra reunites for '45'

The film marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya and will be bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Reddy, Upendra and Arjun Janya

Ramesh Reddy, Upendra and Arjun Janya

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Producer Ramesh Reddy, who recently bankrolled the hit film, Gaalipata 2, under his Suraj Productions banner, has now embarked on another big project. His next, 45, will be a pan-India project, which marks the directorial debut of Arjun Janya and stars Shivarajkumar. Now the latest development is that Upendra has joined the team and will be appearing in a prominent role.

An announcement of Upendra coming on board was made on Sunday. This is the fourth collaboration between Shivanna and Upendra, who have worked in films like Om, Preetse, and Lava-Kush. After a long hiatus, 45 will reunite the two Kannada superstars.

45, which was officially announced on Shivanna's birthday, is now in the pre-production stage. The shooting of this big budget film will begin in December.

45 will be released simultaneously in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, and the makers plan to bring in together a big star cast. Apart from directing and composing for 45, Arjun has written the story and screenplay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Reddy Upendra Gaalipata 2
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp