Home Entertainment Kannada

Kantara witnesses blockbuster footfalls in theatres

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the latest from Hombale Films , which was released on September 30, is being calleda ‘Divine’ blockbuster.

Published: 08th October 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kantara.

A still from Kantara.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the latest from Hombale Films, which was released on September 30, is being calleda ‘Divine’ blockbuster. It is not only setting the cash registers running, but also receiving overwhelming praise from critics, celebrities, and audiences.

The footfalls for Kantara across Karnataka have crossed over Rs 19 lakh in one week of its release, and continues to hold a record rating on the popular ticketing platform bookmyshow. Reacting to this feat, Rishab says, “Films are made to entertain the audience, and I’m glad Kantara has done that exactly. Kantara has also done excellent non-theatrical business too.

Today, it is overwhelming to know that lakhs of audience are experiencing Kantara in theatres. Apart from collection, how many people come to watch the film becomes more important today. This is something my producer Vijay Kiragandur too had. He was more focussed on the footfall because it means scores of people are watching the film, and that is what is actually overwhelming.”

Incidentally, the production house has decided to bring Kantara out in Hindi, and Rishab is currently in Mumbai working on the dubbing process and other formalities. Producer Anil Thadani, who had distributed KGF 1 and 2, will now be distributing Kantara in Hindi.

The makers are coming up with the Hindi teaser today and will announce the release date soon. “Kantara will be dubbed and released in Hindi, but the essence of the film will stay rooted and will explore the culture of that coastal belt,” he says. Directed by Rishab, Kantara also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Prakash Thuminad, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent characters. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Rishab Shetty
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp