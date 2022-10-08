Kantara witnesses blockbuster footfalls in theatres

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the latest from Hombale Films, which was released on September 30, is being calleda ‘Divine’ blockbuster. It is not only setting the cash registers running, but also receiving overwhelming praise from critics, celebrities, and audiences.

The footfalls for Kantara across Karnataka have crossed over Rs 19 lakh in one week of its release, and continues to hold a record rating on the popular ticketing platform bookmyshow. Reacting to this feat, Rishab says, “Films are made to entertain the audience, and I’m glad Kantara has done that exactly. Kantara has also done excellent non-theatrical business too.

Today, it is overwhelming to know that lakhs of audience are experiencing Kantara in theatres. Apart from collection, how many people come to watch the film becomes more important today. This is something my producer Vijay Kiragandur too had. He was more focussed on the footfall because it means scores of people are watching the film, and that is what is actually overwhelming.”

Incidentally, the production house has decided to bring Kantara out in Hindi, and Rishab is currently in Mumbai working on the dubbing process and other formalities. Producer Anil Thadani, who had distributed KGF 1 and 2, will now be distributing Kantara in Hindi.

The makers are coming up with the Hindi teaser today and will announce the release date soon. “Kantara will be dubbed and released in Hindi, but the essence of the film will stay rooted and will explore the culture of that coastal belt,” he says. Directed by Rishab, Kantara also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Prakash Thuminad, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent characters. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the latest from Hombale Films, which was released on September 30, is being calleda ‘Divine’ blockbuster. It is not only setting the cash registers running, but also receiving overwhelming praise from critics, celebrities, and audiences. The footfalls for Kantara across Karnataka have crossed over Rs 19 lakh in one week of its release, and continues to hold a record rating on the popular ticketing platform bookmyshow. Reacting to this feat, Rishab says, “Films are made to entertain the audience, and I’m glad Kantara has done that exactly. Kantara has also done excellent non-theatrical business too. Today, it is overwhelming to know that lakhs of audience are experiencing Kantara in theatres. Apart from collection, how many people come to watch the film becomes more important today. This is something my producer Vijay Kiragandur too had. He was more focussed on the footfall because it means scores of people are watching the film, and that is what is actually overwhelming.” Incidentally, the production house has decided to bring Kantara out in Hindi, and Rishab is currently in Mumbai working on the dubbing process and other formalities. Producer Anil Thadani, who had distributed KGF 1 and 2, will now be distributing Kantara in Hindi. The makers are coming up with the Hindi teaser today and will announce the release date soon. “Kantara will be dubbed and released in Hindi, but the essence of the film will stay rooted and will explore the culture of that coastal belt,” he says. Directed by Rishab, Kantara also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Prakash Thuminad, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent characters. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.