Mohanlal to star in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s next?

The title-teaser of the film, produced by KVN Production, will be out on October 20

Published: 08th October 2022

By Express News Service

Director Prem’s films have always created a lot of hype, and it is the same with his upcoming film with Dhruva Sarja. Backed by KVN Production, the makers are planning to launch the title teaser on October 20. Meanwhile, Prem shared a picture with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with a note that read, “We have run out of words to describe what we are feeling right now.

The Superstar of the Indian Film Industry and yet Mohanlal sir is the most down-to-earth person. Your support propels us to greater heights thank u so much sir.” This has raised speculations about Prem’s plan to rope in the Malayalam Superstar in his next multilingual film.

The production house and director are tightlipped about the casting, and an announcement about this is expected soon.

On the other hand, Dhruva and his wife Prerna Shankar are on cloud nine after the birth of their baby girl. He is almost through with the shooting of AP Arjun’s Martin and is gearing up to begin his project with Prem.

