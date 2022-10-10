Home Entertainment Kannada

Prithviraj’s banner to present Kantara in Malayalam

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions will release the Malayalam version across Kerala.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara continues to get glorious responses from all corners. The film, which came with minimal hype, has exceeded all expectations and is doing blockbuster business outside Karnataka.

Inspired by its massive success, the makers are set to release the film's dubbed versions including Tamil and Malayalam. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions will release the Malayalam version across Kerala.

He confirmed the same with a social media post. However, an official announcement regarding the release date has not yet been made. Earlier, Prithviraj had also tweeted in praise of Kantara. He called Rishab Shetty, who played the lead and directed the film, an absolute genius to have pulled off 'a glorious cinematic achievement'.

The film is backed by Hombale Films, with whom Prithviraj is collaborating next for a multilingual titled Tyson. The actor praised the production house for a 'mind-blowing portfolio of content they are building'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Prithviraj Productions Malayalam
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp