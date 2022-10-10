Prithviraj’s banner to present Kantara in Malayalam

By Express News Service

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara continues to get glorious responses from all corners. The film, which came with minimal hype, has exceeded all expectations and is doing blockbuster business outside Karnataka.

Inspired by its massive success, the makers are set to release the film's dubbed versions including Tamil and Malayalam. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions will release the Malayalam version across Kerala.

He confirmed the same with a social media post. However, an official announcement regarding the release date has not yet been made. Earlier, Prithviraj had also tweeted in praise of Kantara. He called Rishab Shetty, who played the lead and directed the film, an absolute genius to have pulled off 'a glorious cinematic achievement'.

The film is backed by Hombale Films, with whom Prithviraj is collaborating next for a multilingual titled Tyson. The actor praised the production house for a 'mind-blowing portfolio of content they are building'.

