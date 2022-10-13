Aryan Santosh to make his Malayalam debut in Dileep’s-Arun Gopy’s next

Home Entertainment Kannada

Bigg Boss contestant and actor Aryan Santosh, who was last seen in Dear Satya as a lead hero is all set to make his Malayalam debut.

Aryan Santosh

Bigg Boss contestant and actor Aryan Santosh, who was last seen in Dear Satya as a lead hero is all set to make his Malayalam debut. The Nooru Janmaku actor will be part of Dileep’s next film, directed by Arun Gopy.

Billed to be an action thriller, the project also stars Tamannaah, Dino Morea, and Sarathkumar. Aryan, who has completed a schedule of the film, gives us an insight into his Malayalam debut. “I play an IPS officer from the Mumbai Crime branch, who is handling an investigation.

I have watched a lot of films starring Dileep and I’m elated to be working with him. I have been receiving a lot of messages from Dileep fans after they learned that I’m part of the project.” The big-budget film reunites the Ramaleela combination of Dileep and Arun Gopy.

“I’m glad to be teaming up with this combo. I’m equally thrilled to be associating with writer Udaykrishna, and Pulimurugan cinematographer, Shaji Kumar,” he says. Aryan will be joining the sets in the next schedule, which is planned to be shot in Mumbai and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Aryan is gearing up to start two Kannada projects, which are currently in pre-production.

