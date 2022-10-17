Home Entertainment Kannada

Ginna actor Vishnu manchu keen to do a Kannada film

The latest was Vishnu Manchu, who shared his comments about the film during his visit to Bengaluru to promote his upcoming project, Ginna.

Published: 17th October 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kantara

Kantara

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is going places and has celebrities across different languages raving about the film. The latest was Vishnu Manchu, who shared his comments about the film during his visit to Bengaluru to promote his upcoming project, Ginna.

"Kantara is one classic example to say that if a movie is good, the whole of India will watch it in any language," says Vishnu, who expressed his interest to do a Kannada film in the near future. Ginna, directed by Suryaah, and written by Kona Venkat, is billed to be a comedy-drama, which will release in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Talking about his relationship with Kannada cinema, Vishnu reminisced about the late veteran Ambareesh and said he was a father figure who always supported his films.

"This time, I had producer Rockline Venkatesh helping to bring this film here. He introduced me to Venkatesh, the owner of Mukunda, who will be releasing Ginna in Karnataka."

Ginna, produced by AVA Entertainment & 24 Frames Factory banners, has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography by Chota K Naidu. Ginna also stars Payal Rajput, and Sunny Leone in the lead cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Manchu Ginna Kantara
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp