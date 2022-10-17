Ginna actor Vishnu manchu keen to do a Kannada film

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is going places and has celebrities across different languages raving about the film. The latest was Vishnu Manchu, who shared his comments about the film during his visit to Bengaluru to promote his upcoming project, Ginna.

"Kantara is one classic example to say that if a movie is good, the whole of India will watch it in any language," says Vishnu, who expressed his interest to do a Kannada film in the near future. Ginna, directed by Suryaah, and written by Kona Venkat, is billed to be a comedy-drama, which will release in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Talking about his relationship with Kannada cinema, Vishnu reminisced about the late veteran Ambareesh and said he was a father figure who always supported his films.

"This time, I had producer Rockline Venkatesh helping to bring this film here. He introduced me to Venkatesh, the owner of Mukunda, who will be releasing Ginna in Karnataka."

Ginna, produced by AVA Entertainment & 24 Frames Factory banners, has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography by Chota K Naidu. Ginna also stars Payal Rajput, and Sunny Leone in the lead cast.

