Krishna-Shashank’s film titled 'Kousalya Supraja Rama'

By Express News Service

Love Mocktail hero Krishna is set to collaborate with Love 360 director Shashank for the first time. They are set to work on the romantic family drama, titled Kousalya Supraja Rama. Talking about this project, Krishna shares that there are very few directors who still deliver quality family-oriented films, and Shashank is definitely one of them.

“From my end, I always have my focus on the script, and I wanted to be part of a project that caters to the family audience. I felt it was the right script and director to go with,” says Krishna, adding, “Every film will have a love story, but family elements always add emotions, and this is one such subject.” Krishna says that Kousalya Supraja Rama as a title might suggest that the hero will have two heroines, which is not the case.

“Here I play the titular character, son of Kousalya, and the film is about the mother-son sentiment,” says Krishna, who has kickstarted shooting for the film. Jointly produced by Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas, Kousalya Supraja Rama will have Arjun Janya composing the music and Sugnyan as the DoP. “I will have two shades in the film, and the looks will be revealed soon,” he says. Meanwhile, Krishna has back-to-back projects ready for release, which includes Mr. Bachelor, Dilpasand, Sugar Factory, Love Birds, and Love Me or Hate Me.

