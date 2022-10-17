My role in head bush will be a benchmark in my career: Actor Yogi

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It was Vijay-starrer Duniya that gave actor Yogi the moniker of Loose Mada, named after his character in the Suri directorial. After playing different characters in various commercial entertainers, and also playing the lead in a few projects, Yogi shares that his character of Ganga in Head Bush will be a new benchmark in his career. “Ganga in Head Bush’ is one of the best roles I have got till date. People, who usually address me as Loose Mada till date, will start calling me Ganga after Head Bush,” says Yogi.

Speaking ahead of the film’s release on October 21, Yogi says that over the years, his perspective and thought process while approaching different roles have changed. “I always believed that when you are an actor, there is scope for fitting into any character, which might not happen when playing the lead hero. So now, I am trying to focus on playing good characters rather than just being the hero,” says Yogi.

However, he is quick to add that every film offers a different opportunity, and he isn’t averse to playing hero roles. “In fact, I am doing a lead role in Kamsa, which I am also producing.” When asked why it took a long time for him to get cast in crucial roles, Yogi feels that it is always the filmmaker’s call. “It is the director who should believe that I have the potential to be cast in a role.

That way, it was Dhananjay and director Shoonya, who first thought I could pull off the character, and I’m glad I could fit the bill,” he says. Yogi feels that a good gangster film cannot be just about the hero and the heroine, but also about every character in the film, and Head Bush is definitely one such project. Without divulging many details about Ganga, Yogi says,

“Ganga is daring, headstrong, straightforward, and a close friend of Jayaraj (played by Dhananjay). Both of them stand for each other, and it is their equation that will be one of the highlights of Head Bush.” Head Bush is based on Agnee Sridhar’s autobiography, My Days in the Underworld, and Yogi shares that he has been a fan of the writer, and has not just read the book but has seen a lot of his interviews too.

“Moreover, I was born and brought up in Bengaluru, and growing up, I have heard and seen about the Underworld. I can definitely relate to the subject,” he says. Talking about working with Dhananjay, his good friend for years, Yogi says, “As an actor and a producer, Dhananjay has taken a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders. I hope he succeeds in this big venture, and he will always have my support.”

