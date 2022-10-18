Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor-director Prem to star in a zombie movie

The film will be helmed by Gharga director M Shashidhar, and the film will be officially launched on the latter’s birthday along with the first look

Published: 18th October 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

M Shashidhar

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Prem is currently juggling between his directorial venture and his acting assignment. Even as Prem is getting ready to direct Dhruva Sarja in his next film under the KVN productions banner, he is set to headline a film, which will be helmed by M Shashidhar.

This will be the second film helmed by the director after the yet-to-be-released Gharga, which will serve as the launchpad for Arun Ram Prasad. This film will mark the sixth acting project of Prem, who has played the lead role in projects like Ee Preethi Eke Bhoomi Melide, Prem Adda, Dasavala, and DK.

Apart from acting in this project, Prem will also produce it under his Prem Dreams banner, in association with A2 Films. Interestingly, this Prem-Shashidhar project is billed to be a zombie film and is said to be the first time Kannada cinema is exploring this genre. The project will be officially announced on Prem’s birthday on October 22 along with the first look poster of the actor.

The makers have finalised Sandeep as the cinematographer, and CE has learned that three music directors -- Arjun Janya, V Harikrishna, and Ajaneesh Loknath will be scoring music for the project. According to our sources, Prem has given dates in November and December for his project with Shashidhar.

Meanwhile, Prem will be launching the title teaser of his much-anticipated multilingual film with Dhruva Sarja on October 20. Dhruva will work on the film after he completes filming AP Arjun’s Martin.

TAGS
Prem Dhruva Sarja KVN productions banner M Shashidhar
