Cinema always chooses its people, I’m glad Head Bush chose me: Sruthi Hariharan

By Express News Service

Sruthi Hariharan, known for her roles in films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Raate, Beautiful Manasugalu, Tarak, and Nathicharami, has always been one of those few actors who prefers playing authorbacked roles. Head Bush brings Sruthi back to Sandalwood after 3 years, and she expresses her excitement to be back in the world of cinema, which has always been her first love.

“One year went into my maternity and 2 years of pandemic took away my time. However, my passion for acting has never changed. I have always been amazed by the world of cinema. I feel I’m in a happy place, and I understand the purpose of my life every time I’m part of this creative process. Irrespective of the age, and circumstances, I enjoy acting and being part of any aspect of cinema,” she says. Head Bush is based on Agnee Sridhar’s autobiography, which is about Bangalore city of the 70s, and the underworld of that era, especially the life and times of MP Jayaraj.

Sruthi Hariharan

“Head Bush might be projected as an underworld subject, but it is a political thriller, and my character Ratnaprabha has a huge role to play in the entire game of politics,” says Sruthi, adding, “At some level, politics has always intrigued me, So when this project came to me, I understood that this is a story that actually happened in our own city in between 1974-78. Whatever happened during this period was scary and frightening. But at the same time, it is also like a Game of Thrones.

If you are one to enjoy the power game, you will fall in love with Head Bush.” Sruthi plays a potential role in Head Bush, and she feels that the character is an idealistic and righteous woman. “Ratnaprabha comes from an influential family. Growing up in the political system, she is extremely idealistic and has high moral values. Even the person to whom she is married is from a different caste. She is someone who completely believes in equality and walks the talk. She has a clear understanding between right and wrong, and is a extremely opinionated woman.

Considering she is also against the idea of violence, this becomes the dichotomy of Head Bush. She might look vulnerable, but she is strong and brave,” says Sruthi. In fact, Sruthi is quite curious to see herself back on the big screen after three years. “More than anything, my baby has changed me physically, and I look very different now. I don’t know how I’ll react when I see myself on the screen. Whether I will hide under the seat, or be engaged with the film is something I am looking forward to seeing,” she chuckles. Dhananjay, the lead actor and producer of Head Bush, and Sruthi go back a long way. The two began their career almost together, and have worked together in Raate.

“From what I understand, when Dhananajy heard the story from Agnee sir, the first name that struck his mind to play Ratnaprabha was me. Others on the team too seem to have felt similarly. When Dhananjay called me and told me about the film, and that he was producing it under the Daali Pictures banner, I just said Yes. However, he insisted I go through narration, and then everything fell into place. While I always wished success for Dhanu (Dhananjay), I also realised cinema always chooses its people, and I’m glad Head Bush chose me,” she says.

While she is happy to face the camera, the actor says that she is equally busy with the other aspects of cinema. “I’m currently into writing and taking up direction. As an actor, unless I’m really inspired by the character, story, and the team, I will not pick up roles very easily,” says Sruthi, who also has a few more projects in line for release. “I have Saaramsha, Eega, an anthology with director MS Shankar, Strawberry made under Rakshit Shetty’s production house, and directed by Arjun Lewis, and a few other projects, which are at different stages of production,” she says.

Sruthi Hariharan, known for her roles in films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Raate, Beautiful Manasugalu, Tarak, and Nathicharami, has always been one of those few actors who prefers playing authorbacked roles. Head Bush brings Sruthi back to Sandalwood after 3 years, and she expresses her excitement to be back in the world of cinema, which has always been her first love. “One year went into my maternity and 2 years of pandemic took away my time. However, my passion for acting has never changed. I have always been amazed by the world of cinema. I feel I’m in a happy place, and I understand the purpose of my life every time I’m part of this creative process. Irrespective of the age, and circumstances, I enjoy acting and being part of any aspect of cinema,” she says. Head Bush is based on Agnee Sridhar’s autobiography, which is about Bangalore city of the 70s, and the underworld of that era, especially the life and times of MP Jayaraj. Sruthi Hariharan“Head Bush might be projected as an underworld subject, but it is a political thriller, and my character Ratnaprabha has a huge role to play in the entire game of politics,” says Sruthi, adding, “At some level, politics has always intrigued me, So when this project came to me, I understood that this is a story that actually happened in our own city in between 1974-78. Whatever happened during this period was scary and frightening. But at the same time, it is also like a Game of Thrones. If you are one to enjoy the power game, you will fall in love with Head Bush.” Sruthi plays a potential role in Head Bush, and she feels that the character is an idealistic and righteous woman. “Ratnaprabha comes from an influential family. Growing up in the political system, she is extremely idealistic and has high moral values. Even the person to whom she is married is from a different caste. She is someone who completely believes in equality and walks the talk. She has a clear understanding between right and wrong, and is a extremely opinionated woman. Considering she is also against the idea of violence, this becomes the dichotomy of Head Bush. She might look vulnerable, but she is strong and brave,” says Sruthi. In fact, Sruthi is quite curious to see herself back on the big screen after three years. “More than anything, my baby has changed me physically, and I look very different now. I don’t know how I’ll react when I see myself on the screen. Whether I will hide under the seat, or be engaged with the film is something I am looking forward to seeing,” she chuckles. Dhananjay, the lead actor and producer of Head Bush, and Sruthi go back a long way. The two began their career almost together, and have worked together in Raate. “From what I understand, when Dhananajy heard the story from Agnee sir, the first name that struck his mind to play Ratnaprabha was me. Others on the team too seem to have felt similarly. When Dhananjay called me and told me about the film, and that he was producing it under the Daali Pictures banner, I just said Yes. However, he insisted I go through narration, and then everything fell into place. While I always wished success for Dhanu (Dhananjay), I also realised cinema always chooses its people, and I’m glad Head Bush chose me,” she says. While she is happy to face the camera, the actor says that she is equally busy with the other aspects of cinema. “I’m currently into writing and taking up direction. As an actor, unless I’m really inspired by the character, story, and the team, I will not pick up roles very easily,” says Sruthi, who also has a few more projects in line for release. “I have Saaramsha, Eega, an anthology with director MS Shankar, Strawberry made under Rakshit Shetty’s production house, and directed by Arjun Lewis, and a few other projects, which are at different stages of production,” she says.