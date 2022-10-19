Sapthami Gowda wants to take it slow post the success of Kantara

By Express News Service

Sapthami Gowda continues to carry the signature style of her Leela from Kantara by wearing two nose pins to this interaction. She has been doing the promotional rounds with writer- director and actor Rishab Shetty, and feels very grateful and overwhelmed with the kind of exposure she has been getting with this film. The 2-filmold heroine shares that she owes everything to the production house, and the director. Kantara, produced by Hombale Films, was initially just projected as a Kannada film, and later became a pan-Indian film by sheer word-of-mouth.

“This helped me meet people in different states. While it is understandable that Rishab is going places to talk about the film, I am happy that the team also gave me that big opportunity to share the stage with them. I’m sure it will take me a long way,” she says. Sapthami, who has heard the audience reactions from different parts of the country, says they connected with the content and the core value of our belief system.

“Irrespective of the state and religion they belong, everyone related to the divinity, the rituals, the customs, and their conversation was never complete without mentioning the climactic portions,” says Sapthami, who said that the viewers also shared their valuable opinions about Leela, and her relationship with Rishab’s Shiva. With Kantara becoming an unstoppable force at the box office, Sapthami feels that whenever a good cinema wins, the artists too get the limelight.

“Every actor in the film, even those who had blink-and-miss roles got recognition,” says Sapthami. When asked how she is planning to make use of this fame from Kantara, Sapthami says, “A lot of people, especially in my close circle, have advised me to go slow, and be choosy about my next project. They feel I can survive better in this industry by being a performer rather than just a heroine. The right projects can prolong the shelf life of an actor. I waited for one-and-half-years for Kantara, which was worth every moment. I feel waiting for some more time to choose my next would be the right move,” she signs off.

