Puneeth Rajkumar to be presented with Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1

By Express News Service

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be presented with Karnataka’s highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna, posthumously. The award will be presented on November 1 at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking with the media, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009.

The decision to confer the award to Puneeth was decided at a meeting between ministers, officials and Puneeth’s family. The award is given to respect the late actor’s contribution to the Kannada film industry, culture and language.

"Puneet Raj Kumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said.

When asked about the demand from Puneet's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly called Appu by his fans and film fraternity. Puneeth passed away on October 29 last year, at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be presented with Karnataka’s highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna, posthumously. The award will be presented on November 1 at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. Speaking with the media, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. The decision to confer the award to Puneeth was decided at a meeting between ministers, officials and Puneeth’s family. The award is given to respect the late actor’s contribution to the Kannada film industry, culture and language. "Puneet Raj Kumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said. When asked about the demand from Puneet's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly called Appu by his fans and film fraternity. Puneeth passed away on October 29 last year, at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)