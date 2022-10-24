Home Entertainment Kannada

Lohit H's Mafia aims for a January 2023 release

A new poster from Mafia, featuring Prajwal Devaraj and Aditi Prabhudeva, has been released around the festive season of Deepavali. 

Mafia

Prajwal Devaraj and Aditi Prabhudeva in 'Mafia'

By Express News Service

The shooting of the action thriller, directed by Lohit H, is almost wrapped up except for a sequence, which will be canned in Bengaluru after the festival.

Produced by Kumar B under his Bengaluru Films Banner, Mafia will be one of the first films to be out in 2023 as the makers are aiming to release the film in January.

Mafia will be the 35th film of Prajwal Devaraj, and also stars his father Devaraj in a pivotal role.  With cinematography by S Pandikumar and music by Anoop Seelin, Mafia also features Sadhukokila, Shine Shetty, Vijay Chendoor, and Vasuki Vaibhav.

Apart from Mafia, Prajwal has Abbara, Veeram, and Gana at different stages of production.

