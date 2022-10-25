Copyright violation: Thaikkudam Bridge to seek legal action against 'Kantara' makers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian music company, Thaikkudam Bridge, on Tuesday, warned of legal action against the makers of the recently released Kannada film 'Kantara' for plagiarizing their song.

Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a long note which they captioned, "From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

"From our standpoint, the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team," they added.

"We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artists to share and raise your views protecting music copyright," Thaikkudam Bridge's post concluded.

The song 'Varaha Roopam' which the music company claims to be a copy is sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted over Rs 22 crores in the Hindi language after 2 weeks of its release.

