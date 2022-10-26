Zaid Khan’s debut Banaras gets a decent number of screens across languages  

By Express News Service

The pre-release event of Zaid Khan’s Banaras, which was recently held in Hubballi, was a starry affair with the likes of Challenging star Darshan, Vinod Prabhakar, and Prem gracing the function along with film’s director Jayathirtha, and heroine Sonal Monteiro.

“I feel lucky for the kind of support I am getting for my debut. I had our very own Challenging Star coming in to support the film, and I was overwhelmed to see the presence of my father (Zameer Ahmed) too.”

A still from Banaras

Zaid Khan’s debut, which is set to hit the screens on November 4. will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Major distribution companies are releasing the film in their respective languages. While Banaras will be distributed by Ajay Devgn’s Panorama Studios in Hindi, Mulakuppadam and Shakti Velu have acquired the Malayalam and Tamil distribution rights, respectively.

Meanwhile, Banaras, directed by Jayathirtha, is billed as a mysterious love drama, which highlights the 64 ghats. Banaras will be released in around 250 theatres in Karnataka, 300 in Telugu states, and 150 each in Tamil and Malayalam. The film will be released in around 400 theatres in North India.

Produced by Tilakraj Ballal, Banaras features actors like Achyuth Kumar, Sujay Sastry, and Devaraj in important roles.

The film has music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

