Dhananjay to resume filming 'Hoysala' from November 7

By Express News Service

Dhananjay-starrer Head Bush, which was released on October 21, not only got good box-office returns but also faced its share of controversies due to its depiction of folk art Veeragasa and Karaga.

The actor-producer says that the film has made good collections and has brought in good non-theatrical business too.

Dhananjay also shared that he has made note of the constructive criticisms that have come his way. “I’m particularly overwhelmed with the support I received from the audience, and thanks to everyone for standing by me,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor will be resuming the shooting of his 25th film, Hoysala, on November 7.

This film, presented by Vijay Kirangandur, has Dhananjay collaborating with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time. Directed by Vijay N, Hoysala is expected to release on March 30, 2023.

Dhananjay’s slate of releases includes Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda.

He also has two Tamil films, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and Mazhai Pidikadha Manithan. The actor will also be collaborating with Telugu director Eashvar Karthic for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, which also stars Satyadev.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

