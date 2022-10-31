Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay to resume filming 'Hoysala' from November 7

This film, presented by Vijay Kirangandur, has Dhananjay collaborating with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time. Directed by Vijay N, it is expected to release on March 30, 2023

Published: 31st October 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Dhananjay-starrer Head Bush, which was released on October 21, not only got good box-office returns but also faced its share of controversies due to its depiction of folk art Veeragasa and Karaga. 

The actor-producer says that the film has made good collections and has brought in good non-theatrical business too.

Dhananjay also shared that he has made note of the constructive criticisms that have come his way. “I’m particularly overwhelmed with the support I received from the audience, and thanks to everyone for standing by me,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor will be resuming the shooting of his 25th film, Hoysala, on November 7.

This film, presented by Vijay Kirangandur, has Dhananjay collaborating with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time. Directed by Vijay N, Hoysala is expected to release on March 30, 2023.

Dhananjay’s slate of releases includes Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda.

He also has two Tamil films, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and Mazhai Pidikadha Manithan. The actor will also be collaborating with Telugu director Eashvar Karthic for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, which also stars Satyadev.  

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Hoysala filming
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp