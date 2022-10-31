Meeting Superstar Rajinikanth is a treasure to cherish forever, says Rishab Shetty 

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that the actor-director of Kantara, Rishab Shetty met with Rajinikanth, who heaped praise on the film.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Rishab revealed that the Superstar gifted him a gold chain with a Baba pendant. “This meeting and his token of love are a treasure to cherish forever. I also got his blessings. In an hour-long interaction, we discussed about Kantara in length. He was curious to know how we shot certain scenes and told films like Kantara can happen once in 50 years.”

According to Rishab, Rajinikanth revealed that watching Kantara reminded him of the feeling he had watching Sankarabharanam. “He was surprised to know of me taking multiple responsibilities as writer, director, and actor for Kantara,” Rishab added.

Meanwhile, Rishab has been touring India to promote his film, recently dubbed in multiple languages. On his itinerary are Tirupathi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Mumbai.

Rishab Shetty and his recently released film Kantara are basking in the glory of success at the box office and positive reception since the day of release on September 30.

Earlier, in his tweet, Rajinikanth wrote, “The unknown is more than the known. No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Kantara is a film about the man vs wild conflict and features Rishab in the lead role, and also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, Ajaneesh Lokanth and Arvind Kashyap have handled the music and cinematography, respectively.

Kantara is produced by Hombale Films.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

