Home Entertainment Kannada

Meeting Superstar Rajinikanth is a treasure to cherish forever, says Rishab Shetty 

We earlier reported that the actor-director of Kantara, Rishab Shetty met with Rajinikanth, who heaped praise on the film.

Published: 31st October 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth greets 'Kantara' filmmaker Rishab Shetty.

Superstar Rajinikanth greets 'Kantara' filmmaker Rishab Shetty. (Photo | Rishab Shetty Instagram)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that the actor-director of Kantara, Rishab Shetty met with Rajinikanth, who heaped praise on the film.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Rishab revealed that the Superstar gifted him a gold chain with a Baba pendant. “This meeting and his token of love are a treasure to cherish forever. I also got his blessings. In an hour-long interaction, we discussed about Kantara in length. He was curious to know how we shot certain scenes and told films like Kantara can happen once in 50 years.”

According to Rishab, Rajinikanth revealed that watching Kantara reminded him of the feeling he had watching Sankarabharanam. “He was surprised to know of me taking multiple responsibilities as writer, director, and actor for Kantara,” Rishab added.

Meanwhile, Rishab has been touring India to promote his film, recently dubbed in multiple languages. On his itinerary are Tirupathi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Mumbai.

Rishab Shetty and his recently released film Kantara are basking in the glory of success at the box office and positive reception since the day of release on September 30.

Earlier, in his tweet, Rajinikanth wrote, “The unknown is more than the known. No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Kantara is a film about the man vs wild conflict and features Rishab in the lead role, and also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad,  Ajaneesh Lokanth and Arvind Kashyap have handled the music and cinematography, respectively.

Kantara is produced by Hombale Films.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rishab Shetty Kantara
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp