Rajinikanth to grace event honouring Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be presented with Karnataka’s highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna, posthumously.

The award will be presented on November 1 at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. And Karnataka government had extended the invitation to Rajinikanth to grace the ceremony as the chief guest. Following that, the actor confirmed his participation.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the actor wrote, "I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to you and your government for the invitation extended to me to be the CHIEF GUEST for the Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony on the 1st of November, on the grand steps of the monumental Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

With deep honour, I want to confirm my participation in this memorable event of NAMA APPU, who continues to inspire all of us every single day. I want to inform you that my departure from Chennai is scheduled on 1st November at 2.00 pm, and I shall be arriving in Bengaluru by around 3.00 pm."

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu by his fans and film fraternity, passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46, due to a cardiac arrest.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

We earlier reported that the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be presented with Karnataka’s highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna, posthumously. The award will be presented on November 1 at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. And Karnataka government had extended the invitation to Rajinikanth to grace the ceremony as the chief guest. Following that, the actor confirmed his participation. In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the actor wrote, "I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to you and your government for the invitation extended to me to be the CHIEF GUEST for the Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony on the 1st of November, on the grand steps of the monumental Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. With deep honour, I want to confirm my participation in this memorable event of NAMA APPU, who continues to inspire all of us every single day. I want to inform you that my departure from Chennai is scheduled on 1st November at 2.00 pm, and I shall be arriving in Bengaluru by around 3.00 pm." Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu by his fans and film fraternity, passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46, due to a cardiac arrest. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)