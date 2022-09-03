Actor-politician Ramya returns to cinema, to produce films

By Express News Service

Ramya, the star actor who ruled the Kannada industry a couple of years ago, later entered politics. Now she has taken a break from politics and is back to doing what she likes the best: Films. The actor, who had been hinted at coming back to the silver screen has finally, made an announcement.

“I am going to be doing films again! This time though I will also be producing them through my production house Apple Box Studios,” she mentioned in a note. Ramya goes on to explain why she chose the name. “Despite being a simple set property, the apple box is very useful during the shoot. It can also be used in multiple ways.

It is known for both its simplicity and utility, so I went ahead with the name.” Her first production venture will be a theatrical release and will be distributed under their KRG Studios banner. Ramya also plans to back OTT films and web series through her production house.

She goes on to thank her fans, friends and family for their support and producer Vijay Kiragandur, Jayanna, Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for their encouragement. The actor turned producer will soon reveal details about her first venture. There were rumours of her collaborating with Raj B Shetty for a project, and she has also dropped a hint of them teaming up. However, an official confirmation is awaited on this.

