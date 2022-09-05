Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Prajwal Devaraj to play a special role in Meghana Raj Sarja’s comeback film

Prajwal Devaraj is set to play a cameo in his good friend and actor Meghana Raj's upcoming crime thriller, which marks her comeback to the silver screen.

Vishal, Pannaga Bharana, Meghana Raj Sarja and Vasuki Vaibhav

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj is set to play a cameo in his good friend and actor Meghana Raj's upcoming crime thriller, which marks her comeback to the silver screen. Directed by debutant Vishal and produced by Pannaga Bharana, the film is currently on floors.

According to our sources, Prajwal will feature as a cop in this film, and the actor has completed shooting his portions. Pannaga Bharana, the director of films like Happy New Year and French Biriyani, is making her debut as a producer with the project, which has Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music.

Details about the title and the rest of the cast and crew are awaited. Meghana, who was last seen in Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy has Buddhivantha 2 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Prajwal is almost through with the shooting of the Lohith S directorial, Mafia. He also has Khadar Kumar’s Veeram and Hariprasad Jakka's Gana in different stages of production.

