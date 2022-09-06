Discover the desi sport of kho-kho in Guru Shishyaru

By Express News Service

The trailer Jadeshaa K Hampi directed Guru Shishyaru starring Sharan was released on Teacher’s Day. The film set in 1995, revolves around a PT teacher, played by Sharan, and his bunch of students. He joins a government school to get an experience certificate, but he is designated to coach the students in Kho-Kho.

What follows is a tug-of-war between the PT teacher and his students. But the real challenge begins when a person tries to claim the land of the school. ‘Will this PT teacher helps in saving the school?’ is the question that will be answered on September 23, in the theatres.

It may be noted that a film with the same title was produced by actor Dwarakish in the 80s and became a hit. The new film is produced by Sharan under his banner Laddu Cinemas and Tarun Kishore Sudhir under the banner Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. The sports drama throws light on the forgotten Indian game.

A still from Guru Shishyaru

The film consists of an interesting star cast like Suresh Heblikar, Dattanna, Nishvika Naidu, and Apurva Kasarahalli. It also brings together the kids of famous personalities: Hruday (son of Sharan) Ekanth (son of Nenapirali Prem), Rakshak (late comedian Bullet Prakash’s son), Manikanta Nayak (son of MLA Raju Gowda), Suriya (Ravi Shankar Gowda’s son), and Harshit (Naveen Krishna’s son). Apart from them, Asif Mulla, Sambhashiva, Sandesh, Sagar, Rudragowda, Anup Ramana, and Amith B have also appeared as Kho-Kho players.

“This is my first maiden production venture, and I have invested all my earnings from my previous directorial Roberrt into this film. MLA Raju Gowda is our backbone. We rarely get films about desi sports. So we chose Khokho,” mentioned Tharun Kishore Sudhir, at the event, held a day before the trailer release, which was attended by actors Vijay Kumar, Prem, Prajwal Devaraj, and director Nanda Kishore among others.

Senior actors (Dwarakish, Dingri Nagaraj, Umesh, and M N Lakshmi Devi) and S Prakash, Saraswati, and Siddlingamoorthi, who have won awards for Kho-kho and National and International levels were honoured at this event. event.

