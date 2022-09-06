The intriguing trailer of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara grabs attention

By Express News Service

The trailer of Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film, Kantara, is out. The project has Rishab donning multiple hats as its writer, director and lead actor. The trailer explores the tale of a man-nature conflict and is set in a coastal rural backdrop.

Cinematographer Aravind Kashyap captures the rustic locales in all their grandeur and along with the riveting background score by Ajaneesh Loknath, the trailer also shows glimpses of the myths and superstitions surrounding the village.

The Kantara trailer begins with a King giving a piece of land to the forest tribes. We see what happens when police officers enter the forest and affect the lives of the villagers. Rishab is seen as the ray of hope for the villagers, and he leads the fight for their rightful land. The mystery surrounding the forest also unravels the customs, traditions, and culture of Kambala and Bhootha Kola.

A still from Kantara

Sharing more about Kantara, which is set in his hometown Keradi, Kundapura, Rishab says, "The content of the films directed by me (Ricky, Kirik Party or Sa.Hi.Pra. Shaale) are all based on my personal experiences. What I have observed around this place, and in my life has been explored. I have at least 100 stories that can be brought out from the place, Keradi, and Kantara is one of them."

"This is a tale told through generations, and the belief system in this place is what pushed me to take up this subject," he adds.

Apart from Rishab, Kantara features Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film is slated for September 30 release around the Dasara festivities.

