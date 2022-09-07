I always add my personality to the roles I play: Krishna

By Express News Service

Krishna, who has been busy with multiple projects this year, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Lucky Man, to hit the theatres this week. The actor will be sharing screen space with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in this romantic fantasy flick directed by Nagendra Prasad.

Krishna

Lucky Man produced by Parsa Pictures is a remake of the Tamil hit Oh My Kadavule, which featured Ashok Selvan in the lead role. Krishna, who debuted as a director with the Love Mocktail series, shares that his liking for the original film made him take up the remake.

“I liked the film so much for its screenplay. So, when I was offered the role, I did not think twice about picking up this project. Milana Nagaraj was initially hesitant about me doing a remake. But I was firm about the decision as I knew what I was getting into,” says Krishna, who points out that a script like Oh My Kadavule is a rarity. “As a writer, and also director, I know the intricacies and difficulties of penning such subjects. So, when it came to me, I just took it. The box office results are in the hands of the audience but definitely, it is a feel-good watch.”

Though Krishna had no idea about Nagendra Prasad’s capabilities as a director, he went ahead because of the faith he had in his family and Nagendra Prasad’s experience in films as an actor and choreographer.

“I just trusted him in the direction department and did my best to only in playing the character,” he says.

Usually, actors refrain from watching the original film to give a new touch to the role. But Krishna had a different approach. “I kept watching the original version and went through every scene at least 10 times. Not to seek inspiration for my performance, but to be clear about what my director expects from me. I always add my personality to the roles I play,” he says.

Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to recreate his father’s (Dr Rajkumar’s) film Naa Ninna Mareyalare and cast Ramya in it

Krishna was the last actor to share screen space with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. “We shot together for five days, and every moment was memorable. More than feeling lucky to have worked with him, I felt fortunate as it is his only special appearance for a film outside his home banner. The time I spent with him will always be my sweetest memory, he says.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Lucky Man

Krishna shares that Puneeth spoke a lot about his future projects. “He showed me the rushes of his docu-film, Gandhara Gudi and wanted to recreate his father Dr Rajkumar’s film Naa Ninna Mareyalare, with Ramya playing Lakshmi’s role.”

Puneeth had also talked about Krishna’s Love Mocktail. “I had told him about the trailer but wasn’t able to show it to him. He had a lot of plans for the industry, and had plenty of personal projects in his mind,” says Krishna, adding, “I always hoped that I would get to play the second lead in one of Appu’s films. But him playing an extended cameo in my film is a wish fulfilled.”

Krishna, who has been busy with multiple projects this year, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Lucky Man, to hit the theatres this week. The actor will be sharing screen space with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in this romantic fantasy flick directed by Nagendra Prasad. KrishnaLucky Man produced by Parsa Pictures is a remake of the Tamil hit Oh My Kadavule, which featured Ashok Selvan in the lead role. Krishna, who debuted as a director with the Love Mocktail series, shares that his liking for the original film made him take up the remake. “I liked the film so much for its screenplay. So, when I was offered the role, I did not think twice about picking up this project. Milana Nagaraj was initially hesitant about me doing a remake. But I was firm about the decision as I knew what I was getting into,” says Krishna, who points out that a script like Oh My Kadavule is a rarity. “As a writer, and also director, I know the intricacies and difficulties of penning such subjects. So, when it came to me, I just took it. The box office results are in the hands of the audience but definitely, it is a feel-good watch.” Though Krishna had no idea about Nagendra Prasad’s capabilities as a director, he went ahead because of the faith he had in his family and Nagendra Prasad’s experience in films as an actor and choreographer. “I just trusted him in the direction department and did my best to only in playing the character,” he says. Usually, actors refrain from watching the original film to give a new touch to the role. But Krishna had a different approach. “I kept watching the original version and went through every scene at least 10 times. Not to seek inspiration for my performance, but to be clear about what my director expects from me. I always add my personality to the roles I play,” he says. Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to recreate his father’s (Dr Rajkumar’s) film Naa Ninna Mareyalare and cast Ramya in it Krishna was the last actor to share screen space with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. “We shot together for five days, and every moment was memorable. More than feeling lucky to have worked with him, I felt fortunate as it is his only special appearance for a film outside his home banner. The time I spent with him will always be my sweetest memory, he says. Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Lucky Man Krishna shares that Puneeth spoke a lot about his future projects. “He showed me the rushes of his docu-film, Gandhara Gudi and wanted to recreate his father Dr Rajkumar’s film Naa Ninna Mareyalare, with Ramya playing Lakshmi’s role.” Puneeth had also talked about Krishna’s Love Mocktail. “I had told him about the trailer but wasn’t able to show it to him. He had a lot of plans for the industry, and had plenty of personal projects in his mind,” says Krishna, adding, “I always hoped that I would get to play the second lead in one of Appu’s films. But him playing an extended cameo in my film is a wish fulfilled.”