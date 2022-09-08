Home Entertainment Kannada

Srujan Lokesh to mark his directorial debut with a horror-comedy

While the director-actor-producer is in the process of finalising the star cast, he is upbeat to have his mother, and veteran actor, Girija Lokesh on board.

Srujan Lokesh

By Express News Service

Srujan Lokesh, who enjoys wearing multiple hats as actor, presenter, host, and producer now is all set to don a new role as a director.

An announcement of him helming a project was made by Srujan, on his social media. The film will be presented by Sandesh Nagaraj, and it will be jointly produced under Sandesh Productions and Lokesh Productions banner.

Speaking to CE, Srujan revealed details about the project.

"I'm happy to take the legacy of my grandfather Subbaiah Naidu (the first hero of silent movies) and my father actor-director, Lokesh forward.  I'm excited to mark my directorial debut. I have also written the script of the film," says Srujan, who is beginning his directorial journey with a horror comedy.

Interestingly he conceived the story, based on a dream he got during his afternoon nap.

"The film is going to be a complete entertainer, specially made for the family audiences," he says.

While the director-actor-producer is in the process of finalising the star cast, he is upbeat to have his mother, and veteran actor, Girija Lokesh on board. "I'm excited to direct and act along with my mother," he says.

The film will have rapper and composer Chandan Shetty scoring the music. KL Rajashekar, who worked on the reality show, Majaa Talkies will be penning the dialogues for the film, and HC Venu will be handling the cinematography.

