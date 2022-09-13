I’m overwhelmed with all the love for Gaalipata 2: Vaibhavi Shandilya

By Express News Service

Vaibhavi Shandilya is on cloud nine with the success of her latest release Gaalipata 2. The film, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, has her paired opposite Ganesh. The Mumbai-based actor, who is currently in town shooting for Dhruva Sarja-AP Arjun’s Martin, mentions that her heart gets filled with joy when people recognise her for her role as Shweta in Gaalipata 2.

“I went with my family to watch the film in Mumbai. People had come in large numbers and they all recognised me and spoke fondly. Even when I was shooting in Udupi recently, I had people calling me the ‘Gaalipata Girl’, and interacting with me. I made my Kannada debut five years back with Raj Vishnu, and I’m now thrilled to receive such a warm welcome for my comeback. I feel my acting has finally paid off, and I’m overwhelmed with all the love from the people of Karnataka.”

Vaibhavi has high hopes for her ongoing film Martin as well. “Martin is my first pan India film. It was a wonderful experience working on it. I play a bubbly girl, and it’s a role very close to my real life,” says Vaibhavi, adding that she is looking forward to establishing herself in Kannada cinema. “I like to experiment with different characters, and not restrict myself. Right now, I have been offered a handful of Kannada films. However, I’m still waiting for the completion of Martin before announcing my next,” signs off the hopeful actor.

Vaibhavi Shandilya is on cloud nine with the success of her latest release Gaalipata 2. The film, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, has her paired opposite Ganesh. The Mumbai-based actor, who is currently in town shooting for Dhruva Sarja-AP Arjun’s Martin, mentions that her heart gets filled with joy when people recognise her for her role as Shweta in Gaalipata 2. “I went with my family to watch the film in Mumbai. People had come in large numbers and they all recognised me and spoke fondly. Even when I was shooting in Udupi recently, I had people calling me the ‘Gaalipata Girl’, and interacting with me. I made my Kannada debut five years back with Raj Vishnu, and I’m now thrilled to receive such a warm welcome for my comeback. I feel my acting has finally paid off, and I’m overwhelmed with all the love from the people of Karnataka.” Vaibhavi has high hopes for her ongoing film Martin as well. “Martin is my first pan India film. It was a wonderful experience working on it. I play a bubbly girl, and it’s a role very close to my real life,” says Vaibhavi, adding that she is looking forward to establishing herself in Kannada cinema. “I like to experiment with different characters, and not restrict myself. Right now, I have been offered a handful of Kannada films. However, I’m still waiting for the completion of Martin before announcing my next,” signs off the hopeful actor.