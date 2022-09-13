Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjay Dutt approached for Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s next

The director, who is planning to rope in actors from different regions, is said to be in discussion with the Bollywood actor to play a prominent character

Published: 13th September 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja and Prem

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Prem and Dhruva Sarja were teaming up for a multilingual film, which was officially launched in April. With the song recording by Arjun Janya wrapped up, the work on the pan-Indian film is going on in full swing. The actor-director duo have teamed up for the first time in this project, which is bankrolled by KVN Productions. 

Prem, who is making the film in multiple languages, mentioned in a previous interview with CE that he plans to rope in big names from various languages. Accordingly, the speculation is that the makers have approached Sanjay Dutt to be part of the film as its primary antagonist. It is rumoured that the Bolllywood actor has liked the script, and might come on board if other factors fall in place. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made on this progress. 

Meanwhile, the director, who is in the process of finalising the cast, is getting ready to unveil the title teaser, which might be out in the first week of October. The film’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident. The makers are planning to build gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era. Dhruva Sarja, who is currently on the sets of AP Arjun’s Martin, has plans to begin shooting for Prem’s film from the end of October. The film will have William David handling the cinematography. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp