Sanjay Dutt approached for Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s next

We had earlier reported that director Prem and Dhruva Sarja were teaming up for a multilingual film, which was officially launched in April. With the song recording by Arjun Janya wrapped up, the work on the pan-Indian film is going on in full swing. The actor-director duo have teamed up for the first time in this project, which is bankrolled by KVN Productions.

Prem, who is making the film in multiple languages, mentioned in a previous interview with CE that he plans to rope in big names from various languages. Accordingly, the speculation is that the makers have approached Sanjay Dutt to be part of the film as its primary antagonist. It is rumoured that the Bolllywood actor has liked the script, and might come on board if other factors fall in place. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made on this progress.

Meanwhile, the director, who is in the process of finalising the cast, is getting ready to unveil the title teaser, which might be out in the first week of October. The film’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident. The makers are planning to build gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era. Dhruva Sarja, who is currently on the sets of AP Arjun’s Martin, has plans to begin shooting for Prem’s film from the end of October. The film will have William David handling the cinematography.

