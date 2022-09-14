'Don’t have background, have to do my work diligently every day': Ramesh Aravind

A Sharadhaa and Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

When you lead the life of an artiste, it is hard to describe what you do to most people who ask. Artists can mean an actor, a singer, a writer or even a painter. It’s tough to explain what exactly you’re passionate about with just one word.

It’s even harder for those artists who have multiple passions. Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind is a prime example of that. Recently, the multi-faceted actor has come out with another book Preetiyinda Ramesh about which he chats with CE.

Aravind feels this book encapsulates all the things he has been saying for years and is brought into one cohesive structure.

“So, the first 20 pages of the book contain all the important moments that led me to become an actor, a writer and a director. It also contains five things that helped me in my life and I believe it will help others as well,” says Aravind. The actor further detailed the intricacies of the first chapter.

“So, the first chapter contains independent episodes of moments in my life that I’ve experienced or valuable lessons that I read or heard about. You can read a paragraph, stop and continue later,” shares Aravind.

To make it easier for the reader, the book is filled with drawings depicting many experiences described in the book. So if you’re reading about a particular incident, chances are there will be a drawing about that event to help you visualise better.

There is a drawing of the chapter summaries as well. For someone who has scripted the national award-winning film Hoomale (1998) (while also starring in it), writing a book also came across comfortably as this was another form of storytelling.

“It’s essentially storytelling. I didn’t want to convolute the plot and did all I could so that readers won’t struggle through it. It is also why there are so many drawings throughout the book,” says Aravind.

The book has been doing well. So much so that the book’s second edition has already begun printing.

Aside from the release of his book, the actor is also being conferred an honorary doctorate from Rani Channamma University on September 14.

“We’re at a stage where we accept everything that comes along the way. It feels good to be recognised. In education, there’s a mark sheet to show that but in our field, something like this validates our hard work. But it comes with increased responsibility. So there’s a warning also,” laughs Aravind.

The American-American actor advises that consistency is key to success. “All I have done is do my work diligently every day. I don’t have a background. I had to just do it consistently. And all the good things in my professional life have come through it,” concludes Aravind.

