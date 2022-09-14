‘Kapala is based on my personal experiences’: Vinay Yadunandan

By Express News Service

Young director Vinay Yadunandan is making his debut with the horror film Kapala, which is slated to hit the theatres this week.

The film comprises artists with theatre backgrounds, and new faces the Ondu Shikiriya Kathe actor Abhimanyu Prajwal and anchor-turned-actor Prateeksha Gowda in the lead roles. The cast also has names like Aryan Chaudhary, Sushma Gowda, Giriraj BM, Ashok Hegde and Yamuna Srinidhi.

“The film which happens around 3 siblings has horror as its major element. The screenplay travels in 3 different timelines – present, 10 years before, and 70 years before. How they all connect and the challenges the brothers face form the crux of this drama,” says Vinay, who is said to have employed his experience as an editor on television to make his first feature film.

“This is a story based on a few personal experiences I have seen and heard,” he mentions. Arvind, who was the initial producer of Kapala passed away halfway through the film due to cancer.

The project was later taken up by his sister, Soumya Shetty, who is bankrolling the project under Oscar Production. The film’s music by Sachin Basur and cinematography is handled by Praveen M Prabhu.

