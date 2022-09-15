Any subject that connects with the audience is a mass film: Kannada actor Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as Dhananjay is shooting for a fight sequence for Hoysala, and looking for a new release date for Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, he is also gearing up for the promotion of Head Bush. Amidst this busy schedule, he also has Monsoon Raaga, which is slated for release on September 16.“I enjoy the creative process of cinema. I want to take back good memories from each film because those will be what we will remember in our later days,” says the actor.

Dhananjay has set a precedent by playing a variety of roles and juggling between genres. Monsoon Raaga, his upcoming film with director S Ravindranath, is a romantic drama, and is a collection of love stories taking place in different timelines and situations, and one episode features Rachita Ram and Dhananjay. Talking about his role, Dhananjay shares, “This character of mine has been approached differently. Though I’m portrayed as a rough and tough guy, there is innocence and honesty in him, which is well brought out by the director.”

While late Guru Kashyap has penned some fantastic dialogues for the film, the makers have brought together a good cast with Achyuth Kumar, Suhasini, and Yasha Shivakumar. “Music director Anoop Seelin and cinematographer SK Rao have brought life to Monsoon Raaga, and value to this romantic drama,” says Dhananjay.

Although Dhananjay mostly works in mass films, the actor cites the examples of Rathnan Prapancha and Badava Rascal as romantic subjects that appealed to the masses. “Any good film, which is strong on emotions and connects with the audience, can be considered a mass film. They are not just about build-ups and action-packed sequences. Any film that manages to reach a large number of audiences is a mass film. Monsoon Raaga will be one such project,” he explains.

Delving deep into the philosophy of Monsoon Raaga, Dhananjay says, “Generations change, but emotions are constant, and romance will stay forever. Everyone goes through the process of love and breakups. Monsoon Raaga talks about all this and much more.”

Though Monsoon Raaga will be the actor’s first collaboration with director Ravindranath and producer Vikhyath, Dhananjay has been familiar with their work. This project also marks his first film with Rachita Ram. “We have been wanting to work together for a project, which finally came through Monsoon Raaga. She is a good actor, who expresses a lot with her eyes. She brings an energetic atmosphere to the sets. We make a good combination, and going forward, we hope to collaborate on more projects,” he says.

Dhananjay, who has made a mark in other languages, was part of Allu Arjun-Sukumar’s blockbuster hit, Pushpa, and when asked if he would return for the sequel, he says, “I met them both at an awards ceremony recently, but we never spoke about the project. I’m waiting for an update from the director’s end.”

Even as Dhananjay is shooting for a fight sequence for Hoysala, and looking for a new release date for Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, he is also gearing up for the promotion of Head Bush. Amidst this busy schedule, he also has Monsoon Raaga, which is slated for release on September 16.“I enjoy the creative process of cinema. I want to take back good memories from each film because those will be what we will remember in our later days,” says the actor. Dhananjay has set a precedent by playing a variety of roles and juggling between genres. Monsoon Raaga, his upcoming film with director S Ravindranath, is a romantic drama, and is a collection of love stories taking place in different timelines and situations, and one episode features Rachita Ram and Dhananjay. Talking about his role, Dhananjay shares, “This character of mine has been approached differently. Though I’m portrayed as a rough and tough guy, there is innocence and honesty in him, which is well brought out by the director.” While late Guru Kashyap has penned some fantastic dialogues for the film, the makers have brought together a good cast with Achyuth Kumar, Suhasini, and Yasha Shivakumar. “Music director Anoop Seelin and cinematographer SK Rao have brought life to Monsoon Raaga, and value to this romantic drama,” says Dhananjay. Although Dhananjay mostly works in mass films, the actor cites the examples of Rathnan Prapancha and Badava Rascal as romantic subjects that appealed to the masses. “Any good film, which is strong on emotions and connects with the audience, can be considered a mass film. They are not just about build-ups and action-packed sequences. Any film that manages to reach a large number of audiences is a mass film. Monsoon Raaga will be one such project,” he explains. Delving deep into the philosophy of Monsoon Raaga, Dhananjay says, “Generations change, but emotions are constant, and romance will stay forever. Everyone goes through the process of love and breakups. Monsoon Raaga talks about all this and much more.” Though Monsoon Raaga will be the actor’s first collaboration with director Ravindranath and producer Vikhyath, Dhananjay has been familiar with their work. This project also marks his first film with Rachita Ram. “We have been wanting to work together for a project, which finally came through Monsoon Raaga. She is a good actor, who expresses a lot with her eyes. She brings an energetic atmosphere to the sets. We make a good combination, and going forward, we hope to collaborate on more projects,” he says. Dhananjay, who has made a mark in other languages, was part of Allu Arjun-Sukumar’s blockbuster hit, Pushpa, and when asked if he would return for the sequel, he says, “I met them both at an awards ceremony recently, but we never spoke about the project. I’m waiting for an update from the director’s end.”