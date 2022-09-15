Sharmiela Mandre to back Balaji Mohan’s next, Kaadhal Konjam Thookala

By Express News Service

Balaji Mohan’s upcoming film, Kaadhal Konjam Thookala, which stars Amala Paul, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan, goes on floors today. The romantic comedy-drama, based on the novel Make it 2 by Sharada Subramanian, will be shot in and around London.

Backed by noted Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre, Kaadhal Konjam Thookala, is written by Sharada, and marks the first feature film directorial of Balaji since Maari 2 (2018). Sharmiela, who turned producer with the Kannada film, Dasara, shares that the team will be camping overseas for a 30-day schedule.

The actor-filmmaker clarifies that she is involved in Kaadhal Konjam Thookala just as a producer and not as an actor. “It is not necessary that I should act in the films I produce. In fact, after doing both in Dasara, I understood that this balancing act is a really difficult thing. So I have decided to stay just as the producer for this Tamil film,” she says.

Dasara is now in the post-production stages, and she hopes to release it this year. “With Pan India films in trend, nothing is restricted to one particular language. Though my priority has been to produce more Kannada films, I would like to simultaneously venture into other languages as well,” she says.

Meanwhile, Sharmiela says that she has been listening to scripts post Gaalipata 2, but has not signed anything. Meanwhile, the actor-producer mentioned a project with Pawan Kumar, her Gaalipata 2 co-star. “Pawan gets busy with his upcoming directorial and I will be busy with my production venture. So we plan to go on floors in 2023,” she says.

