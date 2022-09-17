Home Entertainment Kannada

Rajavardan to star in Sunil Kumar VA action entertainer 'Gajarama'

Apart from Shishya Deepak, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shobraj, team Gajarama are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. 

Published: 17th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rajavardan

Rajavardan

By Express News Service

Bicchugatti hero Rajavardan, who has completed shooting for Pranayam and Hiranya, has signed his fourth project.

Titled Gajarama, the film will be an action entertainer and marks the directorial debut of Sunil Kumar VA, an erstwhile assistant of Yogaraj Bhat and Suri. Narasimha Murthy, the producer of Bond Ravi, will be bankrolling Gajarama, and the team officially launched the project by unveiling the first look of the hero. 

Rajavardan

Apart from Shishya Deepak, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shobraj, team Gajarama is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. Gajarama will go on floors with a muhurath on September 29, and the first schedule will take place in Bengaluru. While KS Chandrashekar is onboard as the cinematographer, Mano Murthy of Mungaru Male fame will be scoring music for Gajarama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajavardan Gajarama Sunil Kumar VA
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp