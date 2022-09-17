Rajavardan to star in Sunil Kumar VA action entertainer 'Gajarama'

By Express News Service

Bicchugatti hero Rajavardan, who has completed shooting for Pranayam and Hiranya, has signed his fourth project.

Titled Gajarama, the film will be an action entertainer and marks the directorial debut of Sunil Kumar VA, an erstwhile assistant of Yogaraj Bhat and Suri. Narasimha Murthy, the producer of Bond Ravi, will be bankrolling Gajarama, and the team officially launched the project by unveiling the first look of the hero.

Rajavardan

Apart from Shishya Deepak, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shobraj, team Gajarama is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. Gajarama will go on floors with a muhurath on September 29, and the first schedule will take place in Bengaluru. While KS Chandrashekar is onboard as the cinematographer, Mano Murthy of Mungaru Male fame will be scoring music for Gajarama.

