Diganth and Nidhi Subaiah team up after 12 years for Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana

The film is currently on floors and the current schedule will go on till October 7. 

Published: 19th September 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Diganth and Nidhi Subaiah, the popular on-screen pair of Yogaraj Bhat’s Pancharangi (2010) are back together on the silver screen after a decade. The duo will be sharing screen space in Samarth B Kadkol’s directorial, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana.

The film that revolves around the problems of southpaws stars Dignath as the hero and Dhanu Harsha as the heroine, while Nidhi will be playing a prominent character in the film. Nidhi has joined the current schedule and has begun shooting her portions.

The film is currently on floors and the current schedule will go on till October 7. Edagaiya Apaghatakke Karana is jointly produced by Gurudatha Ganiga and director Samarth Kadkol, and has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanand.

The Anna Bond, Krishna Marriage Story actor also made her stint in Bollywood with Ajab Gazabb Love. She made her small screen debut with the reality show, Bigg Boss Season 8 and was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Ayushman Bhavan directed by P Vasu. Edagaiya Apaghatakke Karana has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanand.

