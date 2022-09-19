Kabzaa teaser sparks huge expectations

By Express News Service

Seems like the 3 years of hardship that has gone into the making of Kabzaa has finally paid off. The teaser of the much-anticipated multilingual film, starring Upendra in the lead, and directed by R Chandru, has garnered a huge response across languages.

It is said to have crossed over 12.5 million views within 24 hours of its release. The big-budget period gangster drama stars Upendra as an underworld don, and features Sudeep in the pivotal role of Bhargav Bakshi. The film also stars Shriya Saran as the heroine.

The teaser takes us to the pre-independence period (1942) and traces a person’s life that starts off humbly but culminates into the life of a underworld don. The quality of technicians involved in the project is clear in the teaser.

From Sivakumar’s artwork and AJ Shetty’s cinematography to Ravi Basrur’s background score, many areas have been appreciated after the release of the teaser. Kabzaa might hit the theatres this December, and is expected to be out in nine languages. The filming of one song is yet to happen, and the makers have simultaneously started the post-production work on Kabzaa.

‘Kannada films have come to the forefront in such a beautiful way’

Rana Daggubati, who launched the teaser, spoke at length about the stardom of the actors involved in Kabzaa. Expressing his adulation for Chandru’s craft and Ravi Basrur’s music, Rana also shared that he has been a fan of Upendra’s work. “We talk about Pan India films today, but even in the 90s, I was watching the dubbed version of Upendra’s films. It is such a huge honour to be sitting next to him today,” said Rana.

Lauding director Chandru’s effort, Rana also shared his thoughts about Sandalwood and Indian cinema. “Kannada films have come to its forefront in such a beautiful way, and there will be many films that will take the country by storm. Kabzaa will definitely be one such film,” said Rana. “10 years ago there was a dream that Indian cinema will be one, and south Indian cinema will move without borders, and today it has come to reality.

We have to show our potential and be the biggest film nation in the world,” said Rana, who also shared his connect with the city. “Right from school to college, Bengaluru, where my sister lives, was the cool city to party, and to meet fun people. It continues to be the same for me,” said Rana, adding, “From now, every time I enter the city, I want Kabzaa to be the one word on everyone’s lips.”

‘I’m glad to be part of Chandru’s vision’

Shriya Saran, who is back to working in films, thanked Chandru for considering her to play the role. “I saw so much emotion when he narrated the script. He is one of the most hard-working directors I have worked with, and I’m glad to be part of his vision,” saidthe actor.

Talking about her experience working alongside Upendra, Shriya said, “The first time I was working with Upendra I had to remind myself that I was working with a superstar because he is a very simple person and extremely down-to-earth. I’m grateful to be part of a film that has so many amazing people. It feels like a dream.”

