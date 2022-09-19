Srinagar kitty to face off with Vinod Prabhakar in Maadeva

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Srinagar Kitty, who has proved his mettle in a variety of roles, is set to be the antagonist in Naveen Reddy’s Maadeva. He will be pitted against actor Vinod Prabhakar.

With fifty per cent of the shooting already completed, Kitty is the latest actor to join the sets, and the team shared with us the first few stills of the actor. Billed to be an inspirational story set across different timelines of 1965, 1980, and 1999, Maadeva will have Vinod Prabhakar appearing in a never-before-seen role. Maadeva also marks the reunion of the Roberrt pair of Vinod and Sonal Monteiro.

The film, which is produced by R Keshav (Devasandra), and co produced by Sumanth under the banner Radhakrishna Pictures, also features Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi in pivotal roles.

The film has Balakrishna Thota, an erstwhile assistant of Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, handling the cinematography, and music by Praddyottan. The makers will be shooting the film in parts of Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Hyderabad.

Director Naveen Reddy has roped in the Gowli actor to play the antagonist

