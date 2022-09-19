Home Entertainment Kannada

Srinagar kitty to face off with Vinod Prabhakar in Maadeva

Srinagar Kitty, who has proved his mettle in a variety of roles, is set to be the antagonist in Naveen Reddy’s Maadeva. He will be pitted against actor Vinod Prabhakar.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vinod Prabhakar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Srinagar Kitty, who has proved his mettle in a variety of roles, is set to be the antagonist in Naveen Reddy’s Maadeva. He will be pitted against actor Vinod Prabhakar.

With fifty per cent of the shooting already completed, Kitty is the latest actor to join the sets, and the team shared with us the first few stills of the actor. Billed to be an inspirational story set across different timelines of 1965, 1980, and 1999, Maadeva will have Vinod Prabhakar appearing in a never-before-seen role. Maadeva also marks the reunion of the Roberrt pair of Vinod and Sonal Monteiro.

The film, which is produced by R Keshav (Devasandra), and co produced by Sumanth under the banner Radhakrishna Pictures, also features Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi in pivotal roles.

The film has Balakrishna Thota, an erstwhile assistant of Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, handling the cinematography, and music by Praddyottan. The makers will be shooting the film in parts of Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Hyderabad.

Director Naveen Reddy has roped in the Gowli actor to play the antagonist

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp