'Ek Love Ya hero', Raana’s next to be directed by Vijay Eshwar

Raana , who made his debut with Prem’s romantic drama Ek Love Ya, set the right standards right in his first film.

21st September 2022

Vijay Eshwar and Raana

By Express News Service

Raana, who made his debut with Prem’s romantic drama Ek Love Ya, set the right standards right in his first film. The actor, who has been scouting for his next script, is said to have locked a subject and the director.

The buzz is that Raana will be headlining a film, which will be helmed by debutant director Vijay Eshwar, an erstwhile assistant of Prem.

Having greenlit the project, the team have started the pre-production work, which also includes Raana working on a new look for the film. We will have to wait to see if he’d play a lover boy or a mass hero in this project. Official confirmation of the project with other details is expected to be out soon.

