Vijaya Prasad and I have no fear in putting forth the truth: Suman Ranganath

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There are very few filmmakers who have understood actor Suman Ranganath’s craft, and one of them is definitely director Vijaya Prasad. “The common factor between director Vijay sir and me is that we have no fear of putting forth the truth and reality. A lot of people might think it in their heads, but prefer not to say it out loud. Vijay’s stories bring out exactly what you are thinking. Interestingly, all these perspectives come out in the form of comedy, which is one of the most difficult genres to crack. Of course, there are people who can’t handle his subjects, but that is the result of showcasing reality,” says Suman. The actor, who has previously worked with Vijaya Prasad in Neer Dose and Petromax, is glad to play yet another interesting role in the filmmaker’s upcoming film, Totapuri. The film, which is set to hit the screens on September 30, stars Jaggesh, and Aditi Prabhudeva, and will be out in two parts. Suman will be sharing screenspace with Dhananjay, who will be seen as a prominent character in the project. “Though Vijay’s films are filled with double-entendre humour, they always come with a beautiful message. Many people act out their pain through comedy, and that’s is the pulse he goes for in his scripts,” says Suman. Suman feels that the director had a lot to say in this film, which prompted his decision to release Totapuri in two parts. She plays the role of Victoria, a nun. “I have got relatable characters and interesting names in all his films. Though the film has Hindu, Muslim, and Christian characters, there are no controversial scenes. The script tells us about how we can all co-exist in this society. This emotion is put forth by some beautiful dialogues. My character undergoes a lot of changes, and has a beautiful character arc. Dhananjay’s role is a fantastic one too. We see undying love through his role. There is a huge ensemble cast, and each actor has a pivotal role to play in the film,” says Suman. Suman shares that she craves unique roles and not just a run-ofthe- mill character. “For me, getting a mother’s role isn’t a deal breaker. I have played both glamorous roles and de-glam roles in my career. All I am looking for is a challenge, and Vijaya Prasad ensures his roles provide me the same,” says Suman. The actor is currently shooting for director Santhosh Kodenkeri’s yetto- be-titled project, which has her playing the role of a judge. “I’m also part of Vijay Prasad’s next, Parimala Lodge, and that again is a very exciting subject. I play a traffic police officer, who is also a proper Iyengar wife. It is another fantastic role,” she says, adding, “I’m content with my career. I want to do good work and associate with directors who have an insight, and give justification to every character in a film.” Praising the director of her upcoming film, Totapuri, the actor also talks about the kind of roles she prefers doing right now